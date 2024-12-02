CM Stalin writes to Prime Minister Modi, seeks Rs 2,000 crore interim relief for Fengal floods

CHENNAI: Giving a detailed account of the widespread and massive devastation wrought across Tamil Nadu by Cyclone Fengal, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 2), seeking the release of Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund as an interim relief for the rescue, relief and rehabilitation work that the State government has undertaken.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Stalin said the torrential rains coupled with heavy winds wreaked havoc in various districts in Tamil Nadu, resulting in the loss of 12 lives, inundated 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land, destroyed 1,649 km of electric conductors, 23,664 electric poles, and 997 transformers, and damaged 9,576 km of roads, 1,847 culverts and 417 tanks besides other infrastructure, houses and huts.

“The deluge has caused extensive disruptions, inundating vast areas, displacing population and severely impacting infrastructure and livelihood. A total of 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals have been adversely affected by this calamity. The districts of Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi, in particular, received rainfall equivalent to an entire season’s average (more than 50 cm) in a single day, resulting in widespread flooding and severe damage to infrastructure and crops,” said the chief minister.

After explaining the steps taken by the government to deal with the aftermath of the natural calamity, Stalin said the initial assessment by the State has estimated that Rs 2,475 crore is required for temporary restoration.

“Despite our best efforts, the scale of this disaster has overwhelmed the State’s resources and the State needs urgent financial assistance to manage the fallout of this natural disaster.

“Given the magnitude of destruction and the urgent need for restoration, I humbly request immediate release of an interim relief amounting to Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund. This assistance will significantly aid emergency restoration and rehabilitation efforts,” Stalin said.

He also urged the Prime Minister to depute a central team at the earliest to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the damages. Based on their findings, the PM and Centre may extend further financial assistance to address the unprecedented adverse impact on infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods in the affected districts, he added.