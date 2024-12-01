Cyclone Fengal: 277 lakes in KTCC have reached full capacity on Sunday

CHENNAI: Cyclone Fengal has triggered heavy rainfall in the capital Chennai and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. It led to inflow surge in the catchment area of the city reservoirs, where the drinking water supply has been increased from 47 percent to 54 percent on Sunday.

The northeast monsoon's first cyclone has brought intense spells and drenched Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts. The heavy rain has added an additional 730 mcft of water, bringing the current water level to 6.34 TMC.

In addition, of the total number of 1,644 lakes in Chennai, Kancheepuram , Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu that falls under Pallar northern basin, at least 141 lakes had reached full capacity on November 30. As on Sunday, the number of tanks reaching full capacity has increased to 277 lakes, where an additional of 136 tanks have touched the full capacity compared to Saturday.

On Sunday, the current water storage level in Red Hills reservoir is 2,650 mcft, Poondi 616 mcft, Chembarambakkam lake 2,621 mcft, Cholavaram 130 mcft, Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai 319 mcft and Veeranam lake with 1,112 mcft of water level.