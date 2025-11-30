Begin typing your search...

    Cyclone Ditwah: Rain likely in 7 districts of Tamil Nadu till 1 pm today

    According to the updated forecast, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts may get light showers this afternoon, said a Daily Thanthi report.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Nov 2025 11:38 AM IST
    Cyclone Ditwah: Rain likely in 7 districts of Tamil Nadu till 1 pm today
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The Chennai Meteorological Centre on Sunday said that seven districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light rainfall till 1 pm.

    According to the updated forecast, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts may get light showers this afternoon, said a Daily Thanthi report.

    Earlier, the Met Centre had cautioned that Cyclone Ditwah could bring light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning across many parts of south Tamil Nadu, a few areas in north Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.

    Chennai Meteorological CentreTN rainsChennai rains
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X