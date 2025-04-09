Cyber criminals can exploit Ghibli AI art trend: Tamil Nadu Police cautions public

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police's cyber crime wing has issued a warning to the public to be wary of cyber fraudsters misusing the Ghibli AI art trend, popular in social media sites.

According to the police, many websites offering free downloads of Ghibli art or other media are often fronts for malicious cyber activities and users who download content from these sources may unwittingly infect their devices with harmful software,including viruses, malware, or ransomware, leading to potential data loss and identity theft.

"Scammers may use popular Ghibli characters and art as bait in phishing scams. These fraudulent campaigns often involve fake contests, giveaways, or free download links for Ghibli art. Clicking on these links can lead to the theft of personal data, financial information, or even financial losses," Tamil Nadu Police said adding that the rising trend of cyber criminals exploiting Ghibli art highlights the need for the public to stay vigilant and informed about the risks involved in downloading and sharing content from unreliable sources.

Artificial Intelligence company, OpenAI introduced the image generation tool for ChatGPT and millions of social media users started using the tool to generate their photographs into Japanese animation- Studio Ghibli style illustrations which caught on.

Terming the trend an alarming increase, an official communication from Tamil Nadu Police said, "The Ghibli AI Art Generators use the input of users who upload selfies or images and the AI generates anime-like versions based on user facial features that amuse the user. However, the users often neglect or underestimate the potential dangers surrounding the Ghibli art. The users feed personal biometric data into the AI system. The AI studies, analyses and stores the faces, expressions and backgrounds."

These uploads are used to train the AI smarter without taking any clear consent from the user. The continuous uploading will expand the knowledge base of the AI, according to the cautionary note from Tamil Nadu Police.

"The important matter of concern is users cannot easily delete the submitted data. In case of image uploads, there is no guaranteed way to request deletion. The unauthorized use and distribution of Ghibli’s artwork across digital platforms, particularly when obtained through unofficial or shady channels putting both individuals and businesses at risk of falling victim to cyber crimes," stated the official release.

The potential dangers of uploading photos in any shady links will invite problems like data leaks, data sold to unknown ad firms, faces repurposed for synthetic media, faces used in deep fakes, etc. This will personally hit the user.

If you have fallen victim to such scams, please dial 1930 for the toll-free assistance provided by Cyber Crime wing or register your complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in.