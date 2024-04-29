Cyber Crime Wing nabs man for cheating

MADURAI: A 31-year old man, who hails from Thanjavur, was arrested by the Thoothukudi Cyber Crime Prevention Wing after being charged with cheating a youth in Thoothukudi.

The accused identified as M Rajavel of Reddipalayam Road, Thanjavur, contacted the youth, who belongs to Kovilpatti, through IMO app by an ID named Chokkanathan. Rajavel lured the youth, who is the complainant, saying that a huge sum of Rs 10 crore would be paid into his account if the youth made religious conversion from Hindu to Christian.

He initially demanded money from the youth citing that he wanted to open a fresh bank account in the U.S., and for payment towards income tax. The youth, who trusted him, paid Rs 4,88,159 to the accused through Gpay. The team busted the hideout of the accused in Thanjavur and remanded him to judicial custody in Thoothukudi on Saturday night, sources said.