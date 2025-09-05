Cyber Crime wing cautions on 2 new WhatsApp scams targeting citizens

CHENNAI: The Cyber Crime Wing HQ here has issued a strong public advisory cautioning against a significant rise in two sophisticated types of cyber fraud that are duping citizens across Tamil Nadu.

The wing has reported a sharp increase in cases related to the "Parivahan E-Challan scam" and the "Cyber Helpdesk scam." These scams are designed to operate with a high level of deception, often leaving victims unaware until it is too late. Authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution and verify all digital communications.

The Parivahan E-Challan scam circulates primarily through WhatsApp. Potential victims receive a message claiming they have violated traffic rules and must pay a fine immediately. The message contains a link to download an APK file (Android Package Kit) disguised as the official mParivahan app.

Once installed, the malicious application requests extensive permissions to access sensitive data on the victim's phone, including SMS, contacts, and banking information. With this access, the fraudsters can bypass One-Time Passwords (OTPs) using SMS reads or screen overlays, enabling them to conduct unauthorized transactions and drain bank accounts.

Public Advisory:

· Only check and pay for traffic fines on the official government website (https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in) or the verified mParivahan app on the Google Play Store.

· Be aware that traffic authorities do not send violation alerts or payment links via WhatsApp.

· Never download or install any APK file from links received on WhatsApp or other messaging platforms.

· Do not click on messages demanding urgent payments and never share OTPs or banking details with anyone.

· Keep your device's operating system and security apps updated.

In a particularly insidious twist, this second scam - cyber helpdesk scam - targets individuals who have already fallen victim to a cyber fraud. When these victims go online to search for help, scammers posing as cybercrime helpline agents or legal professionals contact them.

These imposters reach out via WhatsApp, phone calls, Telegram, or fake emails, exploiting the victim's distressed state. They then demand advance payments under the false pretense of filing an official complaint or recovering the lost funds, thereby subjecting the victim to a second, devastating financial loss.

Public Advisory:

· Filing a cybercrime complaint through the national helpline 1930 or the www.cybercrime.gov.in portal is completely free of cost.

· Be extremely cautious of anyone who contacts you directly offering money recovery services.

· Do not blindly trust top results on search engines, as scammers can pay to promote fake helpline websites.

· Never trust unsolicited calls or messages from unknown numbers claiming to be "legal advisors" or cyber officials.

· Always verify identities through official government channels only.

If you suspect you have been targeted or have fallen victim to these or any other cyber frauds, immediately report the incident by dialing the Cyber Crime Toll-free Helpline at 1930 or by registering a complaint online at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal: www.cybercrime.gov.in.