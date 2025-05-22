CWMA directs Karnataka to release Cauvery water to TN for June, July as per SC order

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Thursday direct the Karnataka government to release 9.19 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) and 31.24 TMC of water for the months of June and July respectively, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directive, to meet the environmental flow requirements in the downstream Cauvery from Mettur. The authority issued the directive following an appeal from the TN State Water Resources Department (WRD).

Secretary of the WRD J Jayanathan and Chairman of the Cauvery Technical Cell (CTC) R Subramanian attended the CWMA’s 40th meeting at Delhi, which was chaired by its Chairperson, S K Haldar. They informed the authority that the present water level in the Mettur reservoir stood at 110.7 feet as of 8 am on Thursday, with a water reserve of 79.508 TMC.

They further stated that the southwest monsoon for the year 2025–2026 is expected to set in on 27 May, and the state is forecast to receive slightly above-normal rainfall, according to the Meteorological Department. Hence, they urged the CWMA Chairperson to instruct the upper riparian state to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in June and July, in line with the Supreme Court’s final verdict in 2018.

Following this, the CWMA directed the Karnataka government to release 9.19 TMC of water in June and 31.24 TMC in July.

Officials from the WRD expressed confidence that there would not be any difficulty in receiving the stipulated quantity of water from Karnataka, which has received substantial rainfall in the catchment areas of the KRS and Kabini reservoirs. The cumulative inflow of water at Biligundlu has also been gradually increasing from the inflow of 3,479 cusecs last Saturday. As of 8 am on Thursday, the Mettur reservoir recorded an inflow of 13,606 cusecs.