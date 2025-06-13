CUTN to transform research works into podcasts using AI

CHENNAI: The Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Tiruvarur, has launched an initiative that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to transform faculty members' research work into multilingual podcasts.

The AI-driven podcast is designed in a discussion format that captures the essence of the faculty's research work.

This innovative step is aimed at bridging the gap between high-level scholarly work and the broader public, ushering in a new era of accessible, inclusive, and engaging educational content.

An official PIB release here on Wednesday evening said that marking a significant milestone in the integration of technology within higher education, CUTN is among the first universities in India to use AI for converting faculty research work into audio content.

These podcasts, produced in Tamil, English, and Hindi, are available on the CUTN's official website https://cutn.ac.in/podcast/. The podcast will also be available in other vernacular languages on request.

Subsequently, within a short period, the materials will be available in the CUTN library.

This initiative is not just about digitising research but about transforming how academic knowledge is consumed. By turning research work into dynamic, easily consumable audio formats, CUTN is responding to the evolving preferences of today's mobile-first, multitasking learners.