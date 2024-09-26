CUTN launches Scheme for Economic Empowerment of De-Notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities initiative

CHENNAI: The Scheme for Economic Empowerment of De-Notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Communities (SEED) was officially launched on Thursday at the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN).

This initiative aims to provide free coaching for UPSC aspirants hailing from lower-income families within these marginalized communities.

The program is funded by the Development and Welfare Board for De-Notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Communities (DWBDNC), part of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

The inauguration was led by Prof. M. Krishnan,

Vice Chancellor of CUTN, alongside Prof. R. Thirumurugan, the Registrar, and Dr. R. Parameswaran, the Librarian.

The event also featured contributions from other members of the organizing committee, including Prof. A. Selvam, Prof. G. Velumani, and Dr. P. Boopathi.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Krishnan highlighted the university's dedication to uplifting socially marginalized communities.

Drawing from his own experiences, he motivated UPSC aspirants to strive for excellence in civil service, stating, “Work hard to achieve great heights.”

Registrar Prof. Thirumurugan emphasized the significance of initiatives like SEED and the DACE program, expressing pride in the university's commitment to supporting impoverished communities.

He encouraged students to take full advantage of the opportunities provided for their personal and professional development.

Dr. Parameswaran discussed the transformative potential of SEED, noting its role in fostering social and economic empowerment through structured guidance and resources for aspiring civil servants.

Nodal Officer Prof. A. Selvam shared successes from the DACE program over the past two years, highlighting notable placements of students in government roles.

The event commenced with a welcome address from Dr. G. Velumani and concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. P. Boopathi, marking a significant step towards supporting aspirants from underprivileged backgrounds in their quest for civil service careers.