Customs dept conducts major reshuffle; 273 officers transferred to curb smuggling

CHENNAI: In a significant administrative overhaul, the Customs House has transferred 273 officers across key facilities, including Chennai International Airport, Airport Cargo, Chennai Port and Tiruchy as part of efforts to strengthen anti-smuggling operations. The move, effective in the last week of April, follows the appointment of new leadership and aims to enhance vigilance against gold, narcotics, and drug trafficking.

MG Thamizhvalavan, formerly Delhi Customs Commissioner, has taken charge as the new Principal Commissioner of Chennai Airport Customs, replacing R Srinivasa Naik, who was recently shifted to the GST (Goods and Services Tax) department.

The reshuffle includes 41 additional/joint commissioners, 93 deputy/assistant commissioners, and 139 inspectors and Superintendents. Officers were relocated across divisions such as Chennai Port, the GST wing, and the Customs Headquarters on Rajaji Salai, with GST officials similarly reassigned to airport and port units.

To bolster critical operations, Y Baskar Rao has been appointed Additional Commissioner of Chennai Airport Customs, alongside joint commissioners Sadeesh Kumar K and B Vinayak. Ten new deputy/assistant commissioners have also been deployed to focus on high-priority tasks, including intercepting gold smuggling via the Air Intelligence Unit, detecting narcotics, and identifying psychoactive pills smuggled through international couriers.

Customs authorities clarified that large-scale transfers are routine during April-May but were deferred this year due to the 2024 parliamentary election code of conduct. “The delay led to a higher number of transfers this time. There is no special significance beyond administrative reorganization,” an official stated.

The reshuffle has sparked attention due to its scale and the strategic postings in anti-smuggling units. However, officials emphasized that the move aligns with annual protocols to optimize efficiency and prevent operational stagnation.

The Chennai Customs Department continues to prioritise cracking down on smuggling networks, with recent seizures highlighting the need for heightened vigilance at major transit hubs.