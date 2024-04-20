Custodial torture victims, portrayed in Tamil film Jai Bhim, moves Madras HC seeking enhanced compensation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State to file a status regarding paying final compensation to the infamous Kammapuram police custodial torture victims, which was portrayed in the film 'Jai Bhim'

Petitioner Kulangiyappan, a relative of Rajakannu, the deceased victim in the custodial torture moved the High Court seeking to direct the State to pay the final compensation.

The case was listed before Justice G Jayachandran. After perusing the petition, the judge directed the State to file an affidavit stating the status of paying the final compensation as requested in the petition and posted the matter to April 23, for further submission.

The petitioner submitted that in 1993 the Kammapuram police illegally detained his mother Achi, uncle Rajakannu, and other relatives.

Further, it was submitted that the police brutally attacked his mother, his uncle, and other relatives including his brother Kullan and him.

Due to this brutal attack, Rajakannu died and others sustained severe injury, especially his mother Achi who was traumatized mentally and physically due to the sexual assault by the police, said the petition.

In 2006, the High Court convicted all the accused and granted interim compensation by directing the State to pay Rs. 1.35 lakh to Rajakannu's wife Parvathi, Rs. 50,000 to his mother Achi, Rs.25,000 to his brother Kullan, and Rs.10,000 to him, said the petitioner.

The petitioner contended that, despite all the victims including him belonging to the Scheduled community, the case was not registered under the SC/ST Act, said the petitioner.

Further, it was sought the HC to direct the State to enhance the compensation under the SC/ST Act.