Custodial death case: CBI inspects crime scene in Sivaganga

MADURAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched its probe on Monday into the custodial death of B Ajith Kumar (29), Madapuram temple security guard in Sivaganga district.

The probe was taken over by the CBI as per the directive of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

The CBI team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohit Kumar, the investigation officer, inspected the Madapuram Pathirakali Amman temple, Kosalai, and its surrounding areas as part of a preliminary inquiry.

The team was accompanied by G Chandeesh, Superintendent of Police (additional charge of Sivaganga district), sources said.

The investigation officer also met the Madurai Collector, who was directed by the High Court to provide all necessary assistance, including vehicles and manpower, to the investigating officials of CBI at their request and provide all further assistance for effective investigation of the case on hand.

Ajith Kumar allegedly died brutally at the hands of police during interrogation, a day after Nikitha, who visited Madapuram Pathirakali Amman temple on June 27.

Nikitha, who reached the temple by car, became suspicious that Ajith Kumar had stolen nine sovereigns of gold from the vehicle and approached the Tiruppuvanam police for action.

After the heavy-handed police brutality came to light, five cops from a special team were suspended. After a video of police beating Ajith Kumar with sticks and pipes repeatedly became public, it emerged as a key piece of evidence in the trial. Five cops were then jailed over the temple guard’s death.

On July 8, the Fourth Additional District Judge, Madurai, S John Sundarlal Suresh, after completing an inquiry into the custodial death as per the Court’s directive, submitted a detailed report before the bench.

The Court then directed the CBI to complete its probe into the custodial death and submit a final report on August 20.