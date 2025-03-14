CUMTA, StartupTN launch ‘Urban Move’ for Chennai’s mobility challenges

CHENNAI: The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) and StartupTN on Thursday launched 'Urban Move' open innovation challenge to develop solutions for Chennai's urban mobility challenges.

As per a CUMTA release, startups, mobility professionals, artificial intelligence and data enthusiasts, GIS experts, technologists, and students can participate in the challenge.

"It (challenge) aims to address critical transportation issues, including the lack of reliable public transport information, increasing traffic congestion due to the proliferation of private vehicles and the absence of a unified database for civic infrastructure and road asset management," the release said.

I Jeyakumar, CUMTA member secretary, and Sivarajah Ramanathan, mission director and CEO of StartupTN, took part in the launch event.

Participants can apply online for the challenge until March 28. Winners of the challenge will receive support in the form of company incorporation, mentorship opportunities, collaborative projects with government departments and internship opportunities with CUMTA.

The challenge focuses on five key themes such as interactive open web map for Chennai public transit, seamless ticketing for public transport without manual apps, infrastructure mapping and auditing using mobile applications, AI-based traffic data generation and monitoring and augmented reality application for urban infrastructure management.

ISSUES AT HAND

Lack of reliable public transport info

Increasing traffic congestion

Absence of a database of civic infra and road asset management

WHO CAN APPLY

Startups

Mobility professionals

AI and data enthusiasts

GIS experts

Technologists

Students