Cumin price up by Rs 400 per kg in Vellore

VELLORE: Unseasonal rain in both Gujarat and Rajasthan, the traditional suppliers of cumin to many places in Tamil Nadu, including Vellore, has resulted in the price of this commodity going through the roof, trade sources revealed.

The product which usually commands a price ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 per 30-kg bag some time ago today costs Rs 18,000 for the same quantity, according to K Koteswaran of the Vellore Navathania Vyaparigal Sangam. In terms of the cost of 1kg the price increase has been from the earlier Rs 200 to the present Rs 600, he added. Talking to DT Next Koteswaran said, “There are only three handling this product in Vellore town. Due to unseasonal heavy rain in Gujarat and Rajasthan, the flowering crop was destroyed and hence arrivals are only 20 per cent of the normal supply.”

Housewives are the hardest hit as they use cumin in cooking almost all regular dishes. Asked when the situation would return to normal, Koteswaran said, “We have to wait for the next crop to be harvested and then await its arrival in Vellore. And that will take another six months at the least.”



