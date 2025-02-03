Culture of fear prevails in TN, whistleblowers including ADGP targeted, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin's administration is resorting to an "iron fist" approach to silence truth and dissent, rather than upholding justice.

Pointing out the case of ADGP Kalpana Nayak, who had blown the whistle on irregularities in the recruitment of sub-inspectors in the state police department, Annamalai said the IPS officer’s courageous efforts to expose the truth were met with retaliation, and her office was mysteriously gutted in a fire.

The BJP chief questioned the State police department's initial claim that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit and suggested that the incident may have been a deliberate act of intimidation designed to silence Nayak and prevent her from pursuing the matter further.

"The sequence of events leading up to the fire makes it difficult to believe that it was merely an accident. The fact that ADGP Kalpana Nayak was kept out of the decision-making process, and her approval was not sought before publishing the revised list of sub-inspectors, raises serious questions about the government's intentions and its commitment to transparency and accountability," he said in a social media post.

The BJP leader claimed that activists and government officials who expose corruption, misgovernance, and irregularities are facing life threats or being killed, and even top police officials do not feel safe in the state anymore.

"The people of Tamil Nadu deserve better than a government that seems more interested in silencing dissent than in upholding justice," added Annamalai.