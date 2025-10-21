Cuddalore youth hacked to death during argument over Diwali crackers

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was killed following an argument over bursting crackers at their village near Panruti in Cuddalore district on Saturday night (Oct 18).

Police said Velu (24) and Rama (30), both residents of Semmedu Annanagar, were bursting Diwali crackers in front of their house on October 19 when a few crackers hit goats tied outside the house of a neighbour, Suriyamoorthy. The startled animals ran away, prompting Suriyamoorthy to confront Velu and Rama.

An argument broke out, and when Suriyamoorthy’s son Partheepan (26) questioned them for bursting crackers there, Velu and Rama allegedly attacked him with a sickle. Partheepan sustained severe head injuries and was first taken to Panruti Government Hospital and later referred to Cuddalore Government Hospital, where he died on Sunday morning despite treatment, Daily Thanthi reported.

The Kadampuliyur police registered a case of murder and began investigations. Inspector Nandakumar and his team traced Velu near the Semmedu bridge. When officers tried to apprehend him, Velu reportedly attempted to escape by jumping off the bridge, fracturing his right leg. He was rescued and admitted to Cuddalore Government Hospital for treatment.

The second accused, Rama, was later arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Police said Velu had earlier been arrested in a ganja case and was out on bail.