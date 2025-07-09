Cuddalore train accident: Railway officials summon 13 to appear before inquiry committee

CHENNAI: The railway department has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the accident case where a train collided with a school van in Cuddalore.

According to a Thanthi TV report, officials from the railway safety department have issued summons to 13 people, including gatekeeper Pankaj Sharma and van driver Shankar, instructing them to appear before the committee.

Three school students were killed in Cuddalore district on Tuesday when the van they were travelling in collided with a passenger train.

Around 7:45 am, the school van carrying the students attempted to cross the railway level crossing Gate No. 170 (a non-interlocked manned gate) between Cuddalore and Alappakkam, and was hit by Train No. 56813 Villupuram–Mayiladuthurai passenger.

Due to the impact, the van was flung a distance away from the level crossing. The loco pilot managed to stop the train after traversing some distance, police said.

While the Southern Railway said the level crossing was closed and the van driver insisted it be opened to avoid delay, the latter and one of the injured students claimed the gate was opened.