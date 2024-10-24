Cuddalore: TASMAC officials try to bribe DVAC official, arrested by same agency

CHENNAI: Two Tasmac officials, who allegedly tried to bribe officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC), were arrested by a team from the same corruption watchdog agency in Cuddalore.

The arrested were identified as Tasmac district manager Senthil Kumar and junior assistant Radhakrishnan.

They tried to bribe a Vigilance inspector, Thiruvengadam, with Rs 25,000. The duo tried to influence the officer to overlook irregularities in Tasmac outlets and offices in the Cuddalore district.

"They had approached the officer two days back. He then asked them to meet him on Thursday. Meanwhile, he informed the development his DSP, Sathyaraj, who set a trap for Senthil Kumar and Radhakrishnan and arrested them while trying to give them the money," sources said. The Tasmac team also offered the DVAC inspector a monthly payment.