Cuddalore school student dies during javelin practice
The victim, identified as Kishore, was declared brain dead after the spear thrown by a fellow student struck his head.
CHENNAI: A private school student died after being hit by a spear during javelin practice at Vadalur town in Cuddalore district.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim, identified as Kishore, was declared brain dead after the spear thrown by a fellow student struck his head.
Further details are awaited.
