Cuddalore school student dies during javelin practice

The victim, identified as Kishore, was declared brain dead after the spear thrown by a fellow student struck his head.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 July 2024 12:40 PM GMT
Representative Image

CHENNAI: A private school student died after being hit by a spear during javelin practice at Vadalur town in Cuddalore district.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim, identified as Kishore, was declared brain dead after the spear thrown by a fellow student struck his head.

Further details are awaited.

