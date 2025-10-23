Cuddalore: Mother, daughter killed in wall collapse amid rains

CHENNAI: A mother and daughter lost their lives in Cuddalore's Chidambaram after a wall in their house collapsed over them following incessant rains in the district with the onset of the northeast monsoon in the state.

The deceased have been identified as Asothai (69) and her daughter Jaya (40). While Asothai lost her life on the spot, Jaya succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital. Their bodies have been sent to Parangipettai Government Hospital for autopsy by the police , Daily Thanthi reported.

Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam paid a visit to the family of the victims, paid his condolences and provided assistance for the funeral rites.