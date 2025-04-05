Cuddalore highway robbery: Rowdy shot dead in police encounter

CHENNAI: Vijay, who was involved in a recent highway robbery in Cuddalore, was shot dead by the police in an encounter.

The incident occurred after Vijay, known for his violent criminal activities, attacked police officers with a machete when they attempted to arrest him.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Vijay, a rowdy from Puducherry, was wanted in connection with a robbery where truck drivers were assaulted with a machete on the Cuddalore highway.

When the Cuddalore police tried to apprehend him, Vijay attempted to strike the officers.

In response, the police opened fire, leading to Vijay's death at the scene.

Authorities have stated that the officers acted in self-defense, and an investigation into the encounter is ongoing.