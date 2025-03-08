Cuddalore: Farmer on bike pushed under passing bus, dies on the spot

CHENNAI: A farmer was murdered by a gang after being pushed under the rear wheels of a government bus, near Cuddalore on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Padmanabhan, was a resident of Kannarapettai near Cuddalore.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Padmanabhan was riding his two-wheeler near Vazhi Sothanai Palayam when he was attacked by unknown individuals. The attackers allegedly pushed Padmanabhan under the wheels of a passing government bus.

The bus ran over Padmanabhan, who sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Authorities have launched an investigation, and further details are awaited.