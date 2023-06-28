Cuddalore cops nab Panruti burglars in Tiruvannamalai; jewels, car recovered

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Robbers from Panruti in Cuddalore district who broke into two houses, stole jewellery and a car were nabbed on girivalam path in the temple town on Tuesday.

The accused Yuvaraj (32) and Balaji (24) of Kolathur in Chennai stole 50 sovereigns gold jewels from a house in Panruti in Cuddalore district and also made away with a car parked in front of the house. Panruti police started chasing the car as the owners alerted the police immediately.

Meanwhile, Cuddalore police shared the information to their counterparts in Tiruvannamalai district. Based on the information, Tiruvannamalai town police lay in wait for the car near the Agni lingam on the girivalam path, blocking the road with barricades. The thieves had to slow down at the roadblock and were surrounded by the local police, who apprehended them. The stolen gold jewellery and car were handed over to the Cuddalore district police on the same day and the thieves were taken into custody.

