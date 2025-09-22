Cuddalore college student dies by suicide while on video call with boyfriend

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old college student died by suicide while speaking to her boyfriend on a video call in Virudhachalam, Cuddalore district on Sunday (September 21).

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, Darshini, daughter of Senthilkumar from Erumanur village near Virudhachalam, was a first-year B.A. student at the Government Kolanjiyappar Arts College. Along with her studies, she was also working part-time at a mobile phone shop located near the Virudhachalam Junction bus stand.

Police sources said Darshini was reportedly in a relationship with a young man. On Sunday morning, while she was at work in the shop, she was engaged in a video call with her boyfriend. Following an argument during the call, Darshini then walked into a room behind the shop and hung herself while the video call was still on.

The boyfriend, who witnessed the incident over the video call, immediately disconnected and alerted the shop employees. Staff who rushed to the spot found Darshini hanging.

The Virudhachalam police were informed and a team arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered, and police are investigating the circumstances that led to the suicide.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasrari, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app)