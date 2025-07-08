Cuddalore accident: Vijay urges swift safety measures following tragedy

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Tuesday called upon both the Union and State governments to take urgent and comprehensive safety measures to prevent avoidable tragedies at railway crossings.

Expressing profound grief over the death of three school children in a collision between a train and a school van at an unmanned railway crossing near Semmankuppam in Cuddalore district, Vijay said the incident was "deeply shocking and distressing."

In a heartfelt message posted on social media, he conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and expressed hope for the speedy recovery of the injured students currently undergoing treatment.

Citing reports that a proposal for an underpass at the accident site had remained unapproved for over a year by the district administration, Vijay criticised the delay and urged immediate infrastructural interventions.

"I appeal to both the Union and State governments to take immediate and decisive action to ensure public safety in the region. Such incidents must not be allowed to recur," he said, stressing the urgent need for improved safety protocols at vulnerable railway crossings across Tamil Nadu.







