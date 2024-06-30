Cuddalore: 25-year-old mentally ill woman booked for murder of grandmother

CHENNAI: A 70-year-old woman was murdered by her 25-year-old granddaughter at their home in Cuddalore's Peralaiyur on Saturday, Daily Thanthi reported. The young woman has been arrested by the Cuddalore police.

According to the cops, Sivasathya (25), who is reportedly mentally ill, killed Dhanalakshmi, her grandmother, during a heated argument between the two about the young woman's unmarried status.

Sivasathya lived with her mother Pushpavalli and grandmother Dhanalaksmi in Peralaiyur, near Virudhachalam. The young woman's father, Pannerselvam, passed away 15 years ago.

Sivasathya's sister Sivasankari moved to Karuvepilankurichi after getting married while her brother, Sivakumar, died about a decade back. After her brother's demise, Sivasathya reportedly grew distressed and has been under treatment.

For the past few days, she was engaged in arguments with her grandmother who kept asking her why she had not gotten married yet.

On Saturday, during such an argument, Sivasathya took a rod lying nearby and attacked Dhanalakshmi with it, police said.

The elderly woman collapsed in a pool of blood and died on the spot.

Virudhachalam Inspector Murugesan and Karuvepilankurichi Sub-Inspector Sivaraman rushed to the spot upon receiving information and conducted an investigation.

The police have sent Dhanalakshmi's body to the Virudhachalam Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, when the police interrogated Sivasathya regarding the incident, she reportedly accepted that she had killed her grandmother.

As she threatened to kill herself if the police approached her, she has been placed under house arrest.

The Karuvepilankurichi police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.