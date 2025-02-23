Cuddalore: 20 devotees hurt in collision between Karnataka govt bus, lorry

CHENNAI: A collision between a Karnataka government bus and a lorry in Vadalur left 20 people severely injured.

According to Maalaimalar, the bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Thirunallar Saneeswaran Temple and was hit by a lorry coming from Salem.

The driver lost control of the lorry and hit the bus and came to a stop on the center median.

Those injured in the accident have been admitted to the hospital and are receiving treatment.

Police, who arrived at the scene upon receiving information, are investigating the accident.