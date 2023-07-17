CS reviews Magazhir Urimai Thogai implementation

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Monday instructed the monitoring officers of each district to go on a field inspection this week across the state to ensure the smooth implementation of the Kalaignar Magazhir Urimai Thogai Thittam.

Chief Secretary Meena who held a review of the scheme implementation with all district collectors at the state secretariat this morning, instructed the monitoring officers to personally visit and conduct field inspection in all districts on July 19 in the first stage. "No eligible beneficiary must be left out under the Kalaignar Urimai Thogai Thittam. Field inspections must be conducted to supervise the identification of beneficiaries and the progress of the scheme's implementation, " a release issued by the state government quoted the Chief Secretary as telling the district collectors. The Chief Secretary also advised the district collectors and monitoring officers to continuously track the time table, control rooms set up for the scheme besides paying special attention to organizing of special camps, selecting venues for the special camps, date and duration of the camps and immediate registration of the applications and creation of basic amenities at the special camps for the visiting public.

Special photo expo for Tamil Nadu Day celebration

The state government would be organizing a host of events on Tuesday, July 18 as a part of Tamil Nadu Day celebration. A statement issued by the government on Monday said that special photo exhibitions would be organized in all district headquarters from July 18 as a part of the Tamil Nadu Day celebration. The exhibitions would be held till July 23 to educate the youths on the significance of Tamil Nadu day. Various ministers of the state would attend the celebration to be held in the city on Tuesday.