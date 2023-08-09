Begin typing your search...
Crystal quartz found at Keezhadi excavation site
The top and base of the almost spherical object has been cut off and made flat, and has a smooth surface, said R Sivanandam, Joint Director, Department of Archaeology.
MADURAI: Archaeologists found a weighing unit made of crystal quartz measuring two cm in diameter, 1.5 cm in height and eight grams in weight during the ninth phase of excavations at Keezhadi.
The top and base of the almost spherical object has been cut off and made flat, and has a smooth surface, said R Sivanandam, Joint Director, Department of Archaeology.
Next Story