Crystal quartz found at Keezhadi excavation site

The top and base of the almost spherical object has been cut off and made flat, and has a smooth surface, said R Sivanandam, Joint Director, Department of Archaeology.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Aug 2023 8:55 PM GMT
Crystal quartz unearthed in Keeladi.

MADURAI: Archaeologists found a weighing unit made of crystal quartz measuring two cm in diameter, 1.5 cm in height and eight grams in weight during the ninth phase of excavations at Keezhadi.

Crystal quartzKeezhadi excavation siteKeezhadi siteKeezhadiArchaeologists
DTNEXT Bureau

