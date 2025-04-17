Crusher units in Karur on indefinite strike over tax hike

TIRUCHY: More than 100 crusher units from Karur joined the statewide indefinite strike against the newly imposed mineral-bearing land tax. These crusher units provide direct employment to over 1,000 people and indirect employment to over 5,000 people.

The mines department had recently imposed a mineral-bearing land tax of Rs 90 per ton on crushed stones and this forced the crusher units to pay an amount of Rs 1,347 per MT in addition to the GST.

The crusher unit owners said that an amount of Rs 330 and GST was collected from them by the mines department till September 5, 2023, and this was gradually increased to Rs 604 and GST per unit. The indefinite strike would heavily impact the construction industry.