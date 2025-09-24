Crop-raiding jumbo finally captured, lodged inside kraal in Mudumalai

COIMBATORE: A wild elephant believed to be involved in frequent negative interactions with human beings was finally tranquillised and captured by the forest department in Gudalur on Tuesday.

The elephant, named by residents as ‘Radhakrishnan’, has been identified as a habitual crop raider in the O’ Valley and its surrounding neighbourhood over the last ten years.

After a week-long effort, the elephant was spotted at ‘Kurumbar Pallam’ near the Ellamalai area in the morning.

A team of veterinarians, who were perched atop the trees, darted the animal with three tranquilliser shots.

“As it came under the influence of sedation, the staff restrained the animal by tying it with ropes. Four kumkis assisted the staff in the operation and goaded Radhakrishnan into a truck,” said an official.

As a precaution, the power supply was suspended in the ‘O’ Valley area during its capture and along the Gudalur main road, while taking the elephant by truck.

The elephant was taken to the Abhayaranyam elephant camp in Mudumalai to lodge it in a kraal, made specifically for the animal over the last few days.

Officials believe that lodging the elephant in a ‘kraal’ for a few weeks may bring about a change in its crop raiding habits and dissuade the animal from intruding into human habitations, once it is released into the forest area.

It was decided to capture the elephant after it was believed to have killed a 62-year-old tea estate worker at a private farm, a few days ago, near the ‘O’ Valley.

Following the capture of the problematic elephant, the villagers in O Valley heaved a sigh of relief.