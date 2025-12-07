Crocodile on prowl on Marudai Aru banks in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: Residents from Athanur village in Ariyalur spotted a five-foot crocodile in the banks of Marudai Aru, a tributary of the Kollidam River, on Saturday.

The people have been using the two-acre lake recharged from Marudai Aru for their regular water needs. On Saturday morning, a few people sighted a crocodile crawling on the banks of the lake. Shocked people raised an alarm and passed on the information to the forest officials.

However, before the forest personnel reached the spot, the reptile returned to the lake again.

The people said that the crocodile was sighted near the Panchayat Union Middle School. Because the school was closed due to the weekend, no untoward incidents occurred.

The residents insisted that the government initiate measures to ensure the safety of the school students, citing the high chances of the crocodile appearing again.