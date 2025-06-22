Cricketer Ashwin seen bathing in hazardous river zone, locals urge for warning board

CHENNAI: A video of former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin bathing with friends in Paraliyaru near Thiruvattar in Kanyakumari district on June 18 has gone viral on social media.

The incident has raised concerns among the public as Ashwin had entered a deep and slippery moss-covered area of the river, known to be hazardous, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Locals pointed out that a person had died last year after slipping on the rocks in the same spot.

Despite the risks, there are no warning signs installed at the location. Following this, residents have urged the authorities to place a caution board to alert people of the danger.

As the spot is classified as a restricted zone, the public has been advised not to enter the area.