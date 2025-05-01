CREDAI: Sale of residential units up by 27% in Q1 of 2025

CHENNAI: An analysis conducted by the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) has revealed that the sale of residential units has increased by 27% during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, when compared to the same period in 2024.

As per the analysis report, 3,783 units were sold in Q1 of 2025, which is 7% higher than the total sale during the last quarter of 2024. In Q1 of 2024, only 2,983 units were sold which was 27% lesser than the Q12025 sales.

“Of these, Credai developers accounted for 80% of the sales volume. Projects nearing completion or ready-to-occupy continued to be the preferred choice, reflecting an increasingly discerning buyer base focused on quality and timely delivery. The recent reductions in the repo rate and the Union government’s revised tax slabs have further supported buyer sentiment, particularly among first-time home seekers,” a Credai release said.

Meanwhile, the number of units registered in Chennai in the Q1 2025 almost doubled when compared to Q4-2024. This year, 8,042 units were registered in Q1, reflecting an 88% increase over Q4 2024 (4,286 units) and an 11% rise over the same quarter in 2024 (7,218 units).

“Project registration activity remained stable, with 61 new projects registered in Chennai during the quarter. This marked a slight moderation from the 78 projects recorded in Q1 2024,” the release added.

The south suburbs accounted for 31% of total project registrations and 56% of all unit registrations in the city. The spike was driven by improved infrastructure, Metro Phase II progress, and interest in emerging corridors including Parandur, Minjur, Chengalpattu, and Sriperumbudur.

A Mohamed Ali, president, Credai Chennai, opined: “The government’s focus on inclusive urban development through schemes and new infrastructure investments in suburban corridors are enhancing liveability, and also making home-ownership more accessible to a wider population. We’re seeing measured optimism in the market. Developers are taking a calibrated approach to new launches while strengthening regulatory compliance. The result is a more mature and balanced housing sector.”