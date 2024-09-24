Create waterbody on Madras Race Club land to mitigate flooding, says NGT

CHENNAI: Even as the state government announced plans to create a park on Guindy Race Club land, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the government to consider creating a water body in the site to store excess water during the monsoon.

While hearing a case pertaining to maintenance of Velachery lake, on Monday, the bench observed that creating a new water body on the land can reduce flooding in the city and advised the government to discuss the formation of the water body.

The bench posted the hearing on Tuesday after directing the government counsel to reveal the stand of the government on the day.

During the earlier hearing, the NGT instructed the government to deepen other lakes - Adambakkam Tank, Madipakkam Tank, Keelkattalai Tank, Narayanapuram Tank and Pallikaranai Tank - that are located downstream to avoid flooding during the monsoon.

Tribunal also directed the Forest Department and the Water Resources Department to identify any water body within the Guindy National Park and if available, that can also be made use of by deepening the same.