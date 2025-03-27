Create conducive environment for investments: PMK

CHENNAI: Pointing out that two investments worth Rs 8,000 crore, which was expected in Tamil Nadu, have gone to Andhra Pradesh, PMK founder S Ramadoss demanded the government create a conducive environment for business and attract investments.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the US-based Carrier AC firm had plans to open a manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur.

"But, now it has decided to shift to Sri City in Andhra Pradesh and will sign an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government. Similarly, South Korea's LG had plans to set up a Rs 5,000 crore unit in Tamil Nadu. LG is also shifting to Sri City," he added.

Saying that the ease of doing business has improved in Andhra Pradesh, Ramadoss alleged that industries are facing difficulties in getting approvals and permissions in Tamil Nadu.

"It is true that after DMK came to power, the potential of Tamil Nadu attracting investments has decreased. Moreover, the state is not even in the ease of doing business ranking. But, DMK is creating an illusion of attracting more investments. The government claims that Rs 10 lakh crore worth of investments have been made in the state. But, it refuses to release a white paper," he added.

He demanded that the government stop making useless advertisements and create a conducive environment for industries.

"Moreover, the government should release a white paper on investments made in Tamil Nadu," he urged.