Cracks widening in DMK alliance: EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the DMK alliance is rocked by power-sharing demands of allies, while, on the other hand, it dreams of winning polls by sharing some of its loot with people, referring to the advanced Kalaingar Magalir Urimai Thogai fund-sharing.
In contrast, AIADMK has formed a natural alliance, and the boat is sailing smoothly, he said while addressing a campaign meeting in Erode. He claimed that growing demands from Congress leaders for a share in power have exposed cracks within the alliance.
“Their alliance is shaky. A war of words between the two parties has become a daily affair. Even VCK’s Thol Thirumavalavan is demanding a share in power. Confusion prevails in their alliance,” he charged.
In contrast, Palaniswami asserted that AIADMK had forged a natural and strong alliance. Taking a swipe at Chief Minister MK Stalin, he recalled Stalin’s earlier jibe that the AIADMK had opened a shop to gather allies.
“Two months ago, Stalin criticised us, saying AIADMK had opened its shop to invite parties. Today, we have formed a natural and strong alliance on our own,” Palaniswami said.
Responding to criticism that AIADMK has become a slave to the BJP, Palaniswami accused the DMK of political doublespeak. He alleged that while in opposition, the DMK protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with black balloons, but softened its stance to show white balloons after assuming power.
The AIADMK chief challenged Stalin to a public debate on governance and welfare initiatives. “I have already said I am ready for a debate with Stalin. I will list out our achievements during the AIADMK rule, and let Stalin speak on what the DMK has done,” he said.
Palaniswami also levelled allegations of corruption against the ruling party, citing irregularities in Tasmac operations and sand mining. He asserted that a future AIADMK government would initiate action on these issues.