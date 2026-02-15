Cracks widening in DMK alliance: EPS

In contrast, AIADMK has formed a natural alliance, and the boat is sailing smoothly, he said while addressing a campaign meeting in Erode. He claimed that growing demands from Congress leaders for a share in power have exposed cracks within the alliance.

“Their alliance is shaky. A war of words between the two parties has become a daily affair. Even VCK’s Thol Thirumavalavan is demanding a share in power. Confusion prevails in their alliance,” he charged.