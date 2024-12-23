Crack on railway track near Tindivanam affects train services for 1 hour

CHENNAI: A crack on the railway track near Tindivanam, Villupuram district, caused a major disruption to train services on Monday.

A train carrying over a thousand passengers from Chennai Egmore to Puducherry was halted at 6 am on Monday near Ongur, close to Tindivanam, due to the unexpected trouble on the railway track.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the train was on its way to Puducherry when the engine driver heard an unusually loud noise from the track, prompting him to stop the train immediately for safety.

Upon receiving the alert, railway staff quickly responded to the situation. Upon inspection, it was found that a crack had developed on the track. As a result, the Puducherry-bound train was halted there.

The train remained stationary for more than an hour, causing inconvenience to the passengers. After over an hour of work, the track was restored, allowing the train to resume its journey.