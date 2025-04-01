CPM’s stand on fascism at Madurai meet on April 2

CHENNAI: Amid the political storm over the party’s draft political resolution, which describes the BJP-RSS regime at the Centre as neo-fascist, the CPM’s Party Congress will be held in Madurai from April 2 to 6, where a final decision on the resolution will be taken.

An explanatory note from the Marxist party on its draft resolution for the 24th Party Congress had triggered controversy earlier. The note states that the Narendra Modi government cannot be classified as a fascist or neo-fascist regime, a stance that has drawn criticism from opposition parties, including its allies CPI and CPI (ML), who have questioned this assessment.

“We are not saying that the Modi government is a fascist or neo-fascist regime, nor are we characterising the Indian state as neo-fascist. What we are highlighting is that after 10 years of continuous BJP rule—the saffron party being the political wing of the RSS—there has been a consolidation of political power in the hands of the Sangh forces, leading to the manifestation of neo-fascist characteristics,” the note states.

“Neo-fascism in the Indian political context refers to the actions of the BJP and RSS. While they may not follow the exact model of Hitler or Mussolini, they engage in numerous fascist-like activities, including stripping state governments of their powers and operating in an authoritarian manner,” said CPM state secretary

P Shanmugam on March 24.

Addressing the ongoing debate over the term “neo-fascism,” Shanmugam acknowledged that some critics believe that it downplays the severity of the BJP’s actions. “The CPM’s draft political resolution has sparked a significant national debate, which is a welcome development. We will discuss this matter further at the Party Congress in Madurai from April 2 to 6 and take appropriate decisions,” he added.

The party’s 24th All India Congress will be held in Tamil Nadu for the first time since the 19th Congress in Coimbatore in 2008. Between 2008 and 2025, the Left parties, particularly the CPM, suffered severe political setbacks. In 2004, the Left won 61 Lok Sabha seats—including 44 by the CPM—and played a crucial role in supporting the Congress-led UPA government. However, the Left’s presence in Parliament has since dwindled to just eight seats, with the CPM holding only four. The CPM-led Left Front has lost power in two of its traditional bastions—West Bengal and Tripura—while securing a second consecutive term in Kerala.