    CPM's Madurai MP Su Venkatesan hospitalised due to chest pain

    He was admitted to a private hospital along Tiruchy-Villupuram highway for treatment.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 Jan 2025 12:11 PM IST
    Madurai MP Su Venkatesan

    CHENNAI: CPM MP Su Venkatesan was hospitalised after experiencing sudden chest pain while attending a state conference in Villupuram on Sunday.

    Doctors have confirmed that there is nothing alarming and assured that he will be discharged soon.

