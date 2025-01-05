Begin typing your search...
CPM's Madurai MP Su Venkatesan hospitalised due to chest pain
He was admitted to a private hospital along Tiruchy-Villupuram highway for treatment.
CHENNAI: CPM MP Su Venkatesan was hospitalised after experiencing sudden chest pain while attending a state conference in Villupuram on Sunday.
Doctors have confirmed that there is nothing alarming and assured that he will be discharged soon.
