CPM's 10-day statewide ‘revolt march' to begin on June 11

CHENNAI: CPM has announced a ten-day state-wide agitation from June 11 to 20 to safeguard livelihoods and uphold social justice.

A resolution to this effect was passed during the state committee meeting held on May 7 and 8 in Rajapalayam, presided over by the party’s central committee member K Balabharathi, with the participation of state secretary P Shanmugam and key leaders.

The campaign's centrepiece is a “revolt march” across towns and villages, demanding concrete action from both the Union and State governments to address the growing livelihood crisis. The resolution criticised the BJP-led central government for exacerbating unemployment, inflation, and rural distress through policy neglect and fund cuts to schemes like the MGNREGS. The party is demanding an expansion of the scheme to 200 workdays per year and an increase in the daily wage to Rs 600.

In addition to this campaign, the committee passed several other key resolutions. One condemned the Supreme Court’s interim stay on the Madras High Court’s historic verdict on illegal rare earth mineral mining, which exposed large-scale corruption involving officials and private companies. The Marxist party demanded that the state government urgently act to uphold the High Court verdict and prevent the continued exploitation of the State’s natural resources.

Another resolution expressed full support for the national general strike called by the central trade unions on May 20. The party’s state unit reaffirmed its solidarity with demands for minimum wages, social security, and pension guarantees for unorganised sector workers. It urged the public to actively support the strike as a legitimate protest against the central government's pro-corporate labour reforms.

CPM resolution also voiced strong opposition to the eviction of long-settled families from water bodies and poramboke lands, calling for humane and legal regularisation of such settlements. Further, the party demanded fair wages and regularisation for NTPL contract workers in Thoothukudi, who have been on strike for over three weeks due to wage disparities and job insecurity.

“This movement is not just a protest, but a battle for the right to live with dignity,” the Marxist party said in another resolution, urging its cadre, mass organisations, and the public to fully participate in the campaign. The party vowed to intensify its struggle until justice is delivered across all fronts — employment, land rights, environmental integrity, and worker welfare.