CPM: Will oppose all deeds against welfare of workers

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam has said his party would extend cooperation to the state government on matters that advance social justice, but would not hesitate to oppose any measure that undermines the welfare of workers.

Speaking at the Communist Party of India’s 26th State conference at Salem on Saturday, he underlined that the Left’s alliance with the ruling DMK was rooted in the fight against the BJP’s communal agenda, but could not come at the cost of labour rights.

Reaffirming the CPM’s commitment to defend workers’ struggles, Shanmugam declared that sanitation workers, contract employees and industrial labourers would continue to have the party’s full backing in their fight for permanent jobs, fair wages and job security.

Referring to the ongoing protest by Chennai Corporation cleanliness workers, he said the demand for regularisation was ‘100% just’, stressing that “if cleaning work is permanent, then workers too must be permanent.”

He emphasised that his party would work with the state government on progressive initiatives, but would not compromise on its ‘class duty’ to resist policies detrimental to labour.

“We stand with the government in advancing social justice. But whether it is the question of eight-hour working days, sanitation workers’ demands or corporate labour practices, if workers’ rights are affected, the Left will oppose it without hesitation,” he said.

Shanmugam launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of a ‘systematic assault’ on the Constitution, democracy, secularism and federalism.

He alleged that the Centre was curbing States’ rights through financial discrimination, restrictions on borrowing and excessive interference by Governors.

He also urged the state government to bring in a special law to prevent caste killings, pointing to recent incidents of honour crimes. “This is the most appropriate moment to bring such a law. Progressive, democratic and socialist forces will extend full support if the government takes this step,” he said.

Turning to economic issues, he said neoliberal policies had worsened inflation, unemployment and contractualisation of labour. The Left, he argued, must mobilise people against privatisation and precarious employment and campaign for a socialist alternative that guarantees job security and decent wages. “We cannot allow policies that justify contract work and piece-rated wages in the name of liberalisation,” he said, calling for a greater unity among Left and democratic forces to resist “fascist and communal politics” and to strengthen socialist ideas in the state.