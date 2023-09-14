CPM welcomes appointment of women archakas

CHENNAI: The state executive committee of CPI (M) has lauded the state government for appointing women as archakas in temples breaking gender disparity.



According to a resolution passed by the executive committee meeting, held on Wednesday and Thursday, a scheme to appoint persons from all castes as archakas has been implemented in the state to end caste-based discrimination. "Under the scheme, three women have joined as archakas after completing training. With this, gender disparity has also ended. More over, 15 women have enrolled in the training and in a few years, several temples will have women archakas, " the resolution said.

The party also urged the people of Tamil Nadu to welcome such revolutionary changes that thrust the state forward.

The resolution added that women running houses are contributing to the entire productivity of the society. "Socialist government tried to free women from household chores. If that could not be achieved, salary should be given to them. The United Nations is also talking about this. However, governments taking initiative is low, " it said.

At this juncture, Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme will be launched on Friday in the state and Rs. 1,000 has been deposited into several accounts already. "Like accepting the CPI (M) 's request of providing the amount to women in the families of persons with disabilities, the government should relax the conditions to provide money to left out women, " the left party urged.