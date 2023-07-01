CPM urges President Murmu to recall Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: The CPM on Friday strongly condemned the action of Governor RN Ravi for dismissing Senthilbalaji from the Cabinet and urged the President to recall Ravi. “This is an unconstitutional act as the Governor has no right to appoint or remove Ministers, except on the advice of the CM,” CPM’s politburo said. Ravi has been taking a series of steps, which amounts to interference in the politics of the state and in the running of the government, the statement said, adding that the latest outrageous move to dismiss a Minister, though kept in abeyance, makes it amply clear that he is not fit to hold the Constitutional post of Governor. “The President of India should recall him forthwith,” the CPM demanded.