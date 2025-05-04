CPM urges NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu after student suicide

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Sunday reiterated the party's demand for Tamil Nadu’s exemption from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), following the suicide of a 17-year-old student from Chengalpattu district who was reportedly distressed over the examination.

According to the police, the student, Kayalvizhi, a resident of Agili village near Melmaruvathur, was found dead at her home early on Sunday. She had recently completed her Class XII board examinations and applied to appear for NEET, which was scheduled for the same day.

Her mother discovered her unresponsive in her room in the early hours of the morning, when she attempted to wake her for the journey to the examination centre in Tambaram. The body was sent to the Government Hospital in Madurantakam for post-mortem.

In a statement, Shanmugam expressed deep shock over the incident and extended condolences to the student’s family.

Shanmugam said the student’s death underscored the psychological toll that the NEET examination continues to exert on aspirants, particularly those from rural and economically weaker backgrounds.

“Such suicides are the tragic outcome of the Union Government’s refusal to heed Tamil Nadu’s legitimate demand for exemption from NEET. The BJP-led Government must take immediate steps to withdraw the exam in the State,” he said.

The CPI(M) also urged the Tamil Nadu Government to provide appropriate compensation to the student’s family, citing their impoverished circumstances.