CPM urges CM Stalin to stop waste-to-energy project in Chennai

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Thursday urged the State government to drop the proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) project in north Chennai, warning of severe environmental consequences in a region already burdened by pollution.

He said alternative solutions had been suggested, and Chief Minister MK Stalin assured that a committee would study the issue.

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat after meeting the Chief Minister along with representatives of the Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Association, Shanmugam said, "The delegation also raised the issue like the long-pending compensation for farmers who had surrendered 925 acres of land in 1978-80 for Bharathiar University in Coimbatore."

Adding that, "Despite a Madras High Court ruling in 2006 directing the State to pay farmers nearly Rs 300 crore with interest, the dues remain unsettled. The Chief Minister had promised to hold a review meeting with senior officials next week."

The CPM also pressed for steps to end manual scavenging deaths. It proposed the creation of a sanitation engineering department at Anna University to develop mechanised technologies. The Chief Minister agreed to explore the idea.

Shanmugam said, "The party opposed restrictions compelling cable TV operators to purchase set-top boxes from a single private company, contending that such a move would threaten the livelihood of small operators. The party further demanded effective functioning of welfare boards for workers."

He added that contract sanitary workers across the State continued to face insecurity and poor wages despite decades of service. The party insisted that existing permanent employees in municipal bodies must be retained and that the process of should be rolled back in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister had listened to all the representations patiently and assured that each would be examined with the concerned departments," said Shanmugham

In the meeting with MK Stalin, executives of North Chennai Residents Welfare Association Federation (FNCRWA) such as, president TK Shanmugam, general secretary R Jayaraman, organising secretary SA Vetri Rajan, deputy general secretary K. Nammalvar and deputy secretary V Ravikumar were present.