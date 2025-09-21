CPM urges action on monsoon preparedness, vacancies, and cleanliness workers’ rights

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon approaching, the CPM has urged the state government to step up preparations to tackle possible flooding.

A resolution, adopted at the party's two-day state committee meeting held at Kovilpatti on September 18 and 19, recommended completing stormwater drains and desilting of lakes and ponds, clearing water hyacinth, and arranging pumps to drain stagnant water.

The Marxist also called for safe shelters for residents in flood-prone areas, readying disaster management teams and boats, and holding all-party meetings at the district level to coordinate relief work.

In another resolution, the state committee, which was attended by Politburo member K Balakrishnan and state secretary P Shanmugam, criticised the State for filling vacant posts through the Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited. It said nearly four lakh government and public sector posts, including in power, transport and water supply departments, remain unfilled. Instead of permanent recruitment through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, the government is appointing contract workers in 22 categories such as clerks, drivers and sanitation workers.

The CPM said this violates the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, and undermines reservation and social justice. It warned that contract workers would be denied job security, pensions, annual increments and promotions. The party urged the government to regularise existing contract workers and immediately withdraw the order allowing recruitment through the corporation.

The committee also highlighted ongoing protests by sanitation workers across the State, including in Chennai, demanding minimum wages and job security. It called for the repeal of three government orders nos 10, 139 and 152, which it claimed restricted labour rights, and sought regularisation of sanitation workers. It further urged the introduction of sanitary engineering courses in government engineering colleges to modernise waste management.

In a separate statement, P Shanmugam expressed grief over the death of three sailors in Thoothukudi after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a ship’s ballast tank. He demanded compensation for the families, employment for one family member of each victim, and strict enforcement of safety standards in ports.