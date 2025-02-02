CPM to stage statewide protest over union budget

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Sunday announced that his party would hold a statewide demonstration on February 4 (Tuesday) condemning the BJP government’s union budget for imposing heavy tax burden on poor, low-income, middle class, farmers and working class people and ignoring opposition ruled states.

In a statement, he said that a massive protest will be held by CPM in all cities, towns and villages across the state on Tuesday, condemning the BJP government, which is acting arbitrarily against the federal principle of the Constitution, ignoring the states ruled by opposition parties, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, with political vendetta.

He called upon party cadres, the general public, trades, and democratic movements to join and extend their full support to the protest.

Shanmugam, on Saturday, said that the Finance Minister, in the budget, has given many concessions only to the wealthy classes of the country and has not made any announcements for the improvement of the lives of the poor and the common people.

“The GST imposed on essential goods including rice and food consumed by the poor, the common people and the middle class has not reduced even a penny in taxes,” he said.