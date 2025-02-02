CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Sunday announced that the Left party would hold a State-wide demonstration on Tuesday condemning the BJP-led NDA government’s Union Budget for imposing a heavy tax burden on the poor, low-income earning people, middle-class, farmers and working-class and ignoring opposition-ruled states.

In a statement, he said that a massive protest will be held by CPM in all cities, towns and villages across the State on Tuesday, condemning the BJP government. He accused the BJP government of acting arbitrarily against the federal principle of the Constitution. He criticised that the Budget ignores states ruled by opposition parties, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, with a political vendetta. “GST has been imposed on essential goods, including rice and food consumed by the poor. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hasn’t lifted the tax burden on the common people and the middle class, even to the slightest bit,” he said.

He called on the party cadre, the general public, traders, and members of democratic movements to join the stir.