CPM to protest on Aug 14 seeking release of Cauvery water in Delta districts

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Tuesday said that his party would hold demonstrations in Cauvery Delta districts on August 14 in protest against Karnataka government refusal to release the state's share of water leading to withering of paddy crops and seeking release of water.

In a statement, he said that from June 1 to July 31 this year, Karnataka should have released 40.4 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water to the state but it has released only 11.6 TMC of water. "Despite four of its major reservoirs with a combined storage capacity of 114.6 TMC has a storage of 91 TMC, Karnataka has denied Tamil Nadu share of water to the tune of 28 TMC. Due to this, paddy crops have started withering in the Cauvery Delta districts, " he said.

He noted that the Karnataka government not only refused to implement the Supreme Court order but also raked up Mekedatu dam to create tension. "The union government which should direct the state to implement the court order is doing politics over it, " he said.

Meanwhile, CPM has urged the state government to take steps to bring back the body of a Thanjavur worker who was murdered in Malaysia after his family received a threatening call seeking money.

In another statement, Balakrishnan demanded the Malaysian government to pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the Tamil worker Vinayagamurthi family.